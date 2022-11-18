B. Smyth has passed away at age 28. The R&B singer’s brother confirmed the news in an Instagram video. “On behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.” B. Smyth, real name Brandon Smith, died from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

Smyth’s brother Denzil thanked his fans for their support. “We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!” Denzil says B. Smyth adored his fans until the end. “My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single #Twerkoholic part 2 while he was in the ICU, it really brought him a big smile to his face.”

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 22: Recording artist B Smyth visits 106 & Park at 106 & Park studio on October 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/BET/Getty Images for BET)

In the video, Denzil shared that Smyth loved the TikTok videos his listeners would make for him. “All those new TikToks and Instagram reels made him really, really happy. He was able to have a smoother process. All the love and light you were sending on social media he really felt it and sunk into it.”

Despite the post, B. Smyth’s family asks for privacy during this time. “We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro.” Smyth’s 2014 debut single “Twerkaholic” garnered over 17 million views on Youtube. He released the follow up single “Twerkaholic, Pt.2” with RoJ on his EP It’s Yours For the Summer.

Fans on social media were shocked about the heartbreaking news. “B Smyth never talked about his illness. This the first time everyone is hearing about it.” Another fan shared, “Life is so short and you never know what people go through behind closed doors.”

Our thoughts and prayers are with B. Smyth’s family.