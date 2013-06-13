B. Smyth
- MusicR&B Singer B. Smyth Dies At 28B. Smyth, real name Brandon Smith, died from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.By Lamar Banks
- SongsBSmyth Returns With "Too Many Reasons"BSmyth shares new breakup track.By Milca P.
- NewsB Smyth Feat. Young Thug "Creep" VideoWatch the video for B. Smyth and Young Thug's "Creep".By Trevor Smith
- NewsCreep (Remix)HNHH Premiere! B Smyth and Young Thug team up on the "Creep" remix. By Rose Lilah
- SongsWin WinR'n'b singer B Smyth recruits Future for a verse and not the usual auto-tuned hook on his new single "Win Win." Smyth is prepping an upcoming 6-track and visual project "B. Smyth Presents: The Florida Files."By Rose Lilah