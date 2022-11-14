Kevin Durant is one of the best players in the entire NBA. Unfortunately, he has to carry the Brooklyn Nets on his own right now, as Kyrie Irving is not playing. Last night, the Nets lost to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it is yet another demonstration of how the team relies on him.

Durant scored a whopping 31 points last night, but the Lakers still came out with the W. Now, the Nets are just 6-8 on the season, which isn’t good enough in a packed Eastern Conference. Either way, the potential for a Kyrie comeback has Nets fans excited for the future.

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 29, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Kevin Durant Meets Cam’ron

Over the years, Cam’ron has been known to be a huge hoop fan. He plays ball himself, and he is fairly confident in his abilities out on the floor. In fact, Cam’ron recently linked up with Durant and tried to hit him with an offer he could not refuse. Unfortunately, KD did not seem interested.

As Cam’ron recounted on Instagram, he was trying to make the case that he could be a good fit for the Brooklyn Nets. It’s a tall order for an NBA team, even in a bench position. Kevin Durant knows this all too well and had to let the legendary rapper off lightly.

“Me telling KD how I would be a good 2 guard coming off the bench for the nets,” Cam’ron wrote. “He looked at me and walked away.”

Interestingly enough, the Nets are looking into trades right now. With the turmoil surrounding Kyrie, some believe he might be an option. Others think Ben Simmons could get the boot, especially if he doesn’t get any better.

