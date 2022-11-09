North West’s TikTok page is one of the greatest thing to hit social media this year. The 9-year old, who shares a page with her mom Kim Kardashian, is known for being funny, witty and recreating classic Kardashian moments on her social media page.

In her latest video, Kim and Kanye West’s eldest child hilariously recreating her mom’s infamous Balenciaga Caution Tape outfit. North is seen wearing a platinum blonde wig, with oversized sunglasses and a black T-shirt that was draped with Balenciaga caution tape as she danced along in her mom’s closet.

North West, Kim Kardashian

“Hi, I’m Kim Kardashian West,” North jokingly mouthed in the hilarious video. In less than one day, the video has already gained over 5.2 million views. Kim famously wore the cautionary fit back in March to the fashion house’s winter 2022 show during Paris Fashion Week. She took to Instagram shortly after donning the fit to share with followers that although she had to be cut out of the look, “it is still intact with the boot and the bag and everything.”

The SKIMS founder received lots of backlash from her estranged husband, Kanye, earlier this year for allowing their young daughter to joint he social sharing site. “SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the 45-year old ranted on Instagram back in February.

Shortly after, Kim responded to Kanye’s “constant attacks,” reassuring him and other critics that North enjoys making the short, fun videos. “Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”

See more of North West’s TikToks below. Share your thoughts.