Although there was controversy surrounding her appearance as Ariel, Halle Bailey has received massive support from fans. Her inclusion in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid caused a stir, but Bailey’s fans have marveled at her evolution. The Chloe x Halle songbird has been praised for her stellar vocals, and soon, we will see her in several new projects.

The vitriol she has endured online has been disappointing. Racists and their apologists have contested having a Black mermaid in the upcoming Disney feature. As debates ravage social media, a Delta pilot was thankful to have Bailey on her flight. So much so, that she sent her a handwritten note.

(Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

“Miss Bailey, It is an honor to have you on board today,” the pilot wrote. “Thank you for being an inspiration to little brown girls all over the world, like we were a few years ago.” She concluded the note by signing, “Your young Latina female Delta pilot.”

Bailey shared the post on her Instagram Story and added that she was shedding “real tears.” It is a sentiment that her fans also held after the message circulated throughout social media.

Back in September, the singer spoke with E! News about the pressures of portraying Ariel. “I’m so excited about this film,” Bailey stated. “You know, being here today is so surreal.”

“I definitely think that because I love this movie so much, and I’ve treasured it since I was a little girl,” she added. “I did put a bit of pressure on myself. Just because I want to deliver all of the feels that I saw when I was a little girl… Knowing that gave it my all and gave 110 percent into everything of this film, I am really proud of myself.”

Check out the Delta pilot’s note below and stay tuned for The Little Mermaid coming May 2023.