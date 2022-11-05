Snoop Dogg has filed a motion to request that a sexual assault lawsuit brought against him be dropped. The lawsuit stems from an incident that allegedly occurred in 2013.

Snoop’s legal team argues that the statute of limitations has passed and that the anonymous accuser does not have enough facts to back up the charges of conspiracy and trafficking.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the BMF world premiere screening and concert at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on September 23, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for STARZ)

“The facts are simple,” a spokesperson for the rapper says in a statement provided to HipHopDX. “Plaintiff Jane Doe attempted to shakedown Calvin Broadus (aka Snoop Dogg) with a frivolous lawsuit [which] Ms. Doe filed four days before Snoop performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February. When Ms. Doe’s shakedown attempt failed, she voluntarily dismissed her allegations against Snoop, and the federal court dismissed her lawsuit in its entirety.”

The statement continues: “Ms. Doe and her lawyer then refiled this past July the same meritless claims she, her lawyer, and the court previously dismissed, while simultaneously running to certain media to publicize the refiled litigation. As before, Ms. Doe’s complaint is riddled with falsehoods and fails to allege anything meeting the definition of her flawed claims.”

In the lawsuit, the unnamed woman claims that Snoop Dogg and his associate, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, offered to give her a ride home after a show in Anaheim, California. She later woke up on the couch with Snoop Dogg forcing his penis into her mouth. Additionally, when the woman went to the bathroom, the rapper allegedly followed her in and forced her to perform oral sex while she sat on the toilet.

Snoop’s attorneys say that he “looks forward to proving the falsity of these allegations and obtaining, once again, their dismissal.”

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for December 1.

