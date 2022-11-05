As the old saying goes, the devil works hard – but Kris Jenner works harder.

For her 67th birthday, though, the mother of six got to sit back, relax, and celebrate as her daughters put together a costume party in her honour. The Kar-Jenner family is no stranger to lavish parties, and this one was no different, although it did come with a twist.

Kris Jenner (L) and Kim Kardashian West attend the BoF West Summit at Westfield Century City on June 18, 2018 in Century City, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for The Business of Fashion)

Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian all pulled up to the event dressed as different eras of their family matriarch. Little sister Kylie Jenner was caught on camera too, along with her niece, North West.

“It’s my mom’s birthday dinner and [the theme] is dress up as your best Kris,” the SKIMS founder explained on her Instagram Story. In the clip, the mother of four wears a sparkly blue gown, a bowtie, and a pixie-cut wig. “Does this one look familiar, guys?” Kim asked her followers.

“[It’s from] our Christmas card from 10 years ago and we did that music video in it,” she explained before going on to showcase the looks her siblings put together.

38-year-old Khloé stepped out in a famously meme’d fit consisting of a floral outfit, a fur stole, and a martini glass in her hand. The youngest member of the family, Kylie, opted to channel 1989 Kris, while the oldest, Kourtney, recreated a more recent look.

As you may remember, the reality star was recruited to star in Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” music video. The Poosh founder rocked a pink sweatsuit for the party, much like the one her mother wore not so long ago.

“This is the daily Kris,” Kim said when showing off her 9-year-old daughter’s outfit of the night, complete with a mini Birkin bag.

After enjoying a lavish dinner party, the Kar-Jenner clan continued their celebrations with some karaoke. “Build Me Up Buttercup” by the Foundations was the birthday girl’s song of choice, and it wasn’t her first time behind the microphone.

Last winter, KJ teamed up with her oldest child and her now-husband, Travis Barker, to record a rousing rendition of “Jingle Bells.” Check that out here, and let us know who you think had the best Kris Jenner costume down in the comments.

