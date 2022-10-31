Bronny James Jr. is currently in his senior year at Sierra Canyon. This is a massive year for the eldest son of LeBron James as he is looking to get recruited to a top-tier college program. It seems like Bronny has a spot at Ohio State if he wants it, although it remains to be seen where he will actually wind up.

As you can imagine, people want to watch Bronny and Bryce hoop. They are teammates this year and as a result, Sierra Canyon games have been absolutely packed. This was especially true during a recent matchup with DeMatha Catholic which is one of the best teams in the entire country.

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Bronny and his teammates played a solid game against DeMatha over the weekend, although DeMatha was up 52-51 during a very scary altercation. According to video clips that made their way to social media, it was revealed that two fans started fighting in the stands. This eventually led to a gun being pulled. As you can imagine, the fans in attendance were extremely scared of what was happening and the referees had to end the game.

As soon as a man in the stands yelled “gun,” that is when everyone rushed to the exits. The players did so as well, which goes to show that there was no choice but to cancel the game in its entirety. It was a truly stressful situation for everyone involved, and we’re just happy that no one was hurt.

The Sierra Canyon vs. DeMatha game had to be cut short after a fight broke out in the stands and "gun" was yelled, which prompted both teams to run off the floor.



(via @Tarek_Fattal, austinhavinnn/TT)pic.twitter.com/1Rj9hoODHG — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 30, 2022

Bronny eventually commented on the whole thing as he took to social media, saying “high schoolers can’t even hoop in peace now a days.” He was clearly upset about what happened and understandably so. You never expect something like that to happen while playing the game you love.

Hopefully, gyms and arenas are able to increase security over the next few weeks. With Sierra Canyon in town, there are always going to be more fans, which is increased risk. It’s unfortunate, however, as this shouldn’t even have to be something to consider.

