Andre Iguodala is one of the most respected veterans in the entire NBA. Over the last half-decade, he has won four titles with the Golden State Warriors and heading into this season, he is looking for one more. At this stage of his career, Iggy is taking on a Udonis Haslem role with the Warriors. He is seen as the team’s resident OG, and during last season’s playoff run, Iggy was there to support young players like Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole.

In the offseason, Iguodala made it seem like he was going to retire from the game of basketball. Instead, just a few weeks ago, he revealed that he was actually going to come out of retirement. He is in for another season with the Warriors, and he is looking to get that fifth ring that will certainly look great in his ever-growing trophy room.

Isaiah Vazquez/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images

Iguodala waited until the last minute to announce his return to basketball, so it should come as no surprise that the Warriors have yet to play him. Iggy simply isn’t in game shape yet, and the Dubs don’t feel comfortable putting him out there. That said, Iguodala recently gave an update on how he’s feeling, and whether or not fans can expect him to be back on the floor soon.

“I’ll be there when I’ll be there,” he said. “The plan is in place…I think we kinda know, so we got a target date.”

Elsa/Getty Images

Iguodala did not expand beyond those comments, so it will be interesting to see what the team decides moving forward. He could be back in a couple of weeks, or he could be back in a month. There seems to be no real timeline for his return.

Hopefully, Iggy is able to come back soon, as we’re sure the younger players would be aided by his presence. With that being said, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the NBA world.

