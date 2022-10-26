In a post seemingly put out by the Instagram page igmodeltearoom, it was theorized that Tekashi 6ix9ine flew Alyssa Danielle, Pop Smoke’s ex-girlfriend, out to Los Angeles. Danielle, known by her Instagram handle “yummy yellow”, was reportedly Pop Smoke’s significant other before his tragic passing in 2020. The influencer even keeps a picture of the two kissing as her profile picture.

This accusation towards the “GOOBA” rapper came when Danielle posted pictures of herself in what looked to be Tekashi’s car. The Insta model showed glamorous shots of herself posing inside and around an orange interior Lamborghini, which was seemingly identical to the rapper’s own. Igmodeltearoom was quick to notice this similarity and called out 6ix9ine soon after.

The accusation was further magnified by the fact that the 6ix9ine and Pop Smoke were on shaky terms at the time of the latter’s death. The “Dior” rapper seemed to take offense when Tekashi snitched on some of his fellow New Yorkers during his trial. Even though the controversy was unrelated to Smoke, he still seemed to be displeased by Tekashi’s loose lips.

In his album that was released posthumously, some believed Pop threw shade at 6ix9ine on his song, “Gangstas.” The late rapper stated: “I don’t want none of that extra loud sh*t / This ain’t none of that rainbow hair sh*t / Know what I’m sayin’?”

Later, when Tekashi was called out for keeping security with him, responded by telling fans he wasn’t gonna end up shot dead like “them other rappers” and “no one’s gonna put me on a T-Shirt.”

While his statements seem innocuous at first, fans quickly suggested the rapper was referring to both Pop and Nipsey Hussle.

While it’s unclear what Tekashi thinks of his fellow New York musician these days, he did respond to the allegations that he had been associating with the late rapper’s former lover.

6ix9ine posted to his story a black screen with the caption, “I never touched neither one of them girls.” He also tagged igmodeltearoom above his caption.

Fans were also quick to point out that if 6ix9ine really did pull something with the Instagram model, he would have been quick to brag about it through his socials. This led most to believe that he was telling the truth.