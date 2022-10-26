Despite allegations of being blackballed, it seems like New York’s favorite media personalities still have a soft spot for DaBaby. This week, the rapper made his way to Hot 97 where he chopped it up with Ebro & co. about his latest album, Baby On Baby 2.

In addition to the interview, he made a brief appearance on Funk Flex’s show where they chopped it up and he delivered a new freestyle. This time, he tackled The Game and 50 Cent’s “Hate It Or Love It,” firmly reminding his naysayers that he’s still emphasizing his bars. He kicks off his freestyle with a shout-out to 50 Cent before drawing parallels between how they move. “You would think I’m 50 the way I stand on shit,” he raps. His witty wordplay extends to name-dropping Nipsey Hussle, Queen Latifah, and Tupac while, once again, reminding people that he won’t hesitate to defend himself.

This marks DaBaby’s second time showing out on Funk Flex. The last time he came through with a freestyle was in 2019, alongside Stunna 4 Vegas.

Though some people might be reluctant to keep streaming DaBaby, his latest freestyle showcases the hunger in his belly in the face of cancel culture.

Check out the freestyle below.

Quotable Lyrics

Like fuck the world, and I’mma stand on it, they gon’ think I’m ‘Pac

I’m Will Smith when he got on that stage and slapped Chris Rock

Like fuck security ’cause I’mma rock out if they ride or not

I’m Curtis Jackson the day he lied there and survived them shots