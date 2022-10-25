Jake Paul is someone who tends to get in trouble when using his words. He has said quite a few things that have gotten him into trouble, and that is certainly the case right now as he is being sued by boxing judge Glenn Feldman. The lawsuit was filed in New York, and according to TMZ, Feldman is accusing Paul of “outrageously false and baseless accusations.”

These comments came while Paul was being interviewed on IFL TV back on September 20th. Paul accused Feldman of taking money from boxing promoter Eddie Hearn. This was an accusation made following Feldman’s controversial decision to score Anthony Joshua as the winner of his rematch against Oleksandr Usyk.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

“Glenn Feldman shows up in Saudi and scores Anthony Joshua to win the fight when everyone who watched the fight said it was not a split decision … Clearly, this guy is getting paid money by Matchroom Boxing,” Paul said.

Hearn is currently suing Paul for upwards of $100 million and Feldman reportedly wanted in on that as well. For now, however, it remains to be seen what Feldman is looking for in terms of damages.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates on this impending defamation lawsuit.