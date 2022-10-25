Last night, the Brooklyn Nets were looking to make a statement against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Grizzlies are one of the best teams in the entire league, while the Nets are a team desperately looking for some chemistry.

In the end, KD and Kyrie were fantastic as they put up 37 points each. Unfortunately, this was not enough as Ja Morant and Desmond Bane each put up 38 points of their own. The game was a shootout, and the Grizzlies fire power proved to be too much for the Nets to handle.

Ja Morant tonight in the @memgrizz win:



38 PTS

8 REB

7 AST

2 STL



He's on FIRE to start the season. 🔥 #KiaTipOff22 pic.twitter.com/2rZKtySQmF — NBA (@NBA) October 25, 2022

Following the game, KD got to speak to reporters about what went down, and what he thinks of Ja Morant. As you can imagine, KD is a huge fan of the kid, and he even went so far as to say “He’s the most marketable guy in our league, the face of our league going forward. There are so many kids that are inspired by what he does.”

Morant has been one of the best players in the league since his draft year back in 2019. This is his fourth season in the league, and he has the potential to be an MVP if he keeps this up.

Morant and the Grizzlies have a real shot at going all the way this year, although the big bad Warriors will be in their way.