Music lovers rejoice! Some of the biggest R&B and hip hop stars are joining forces for one of the biggest festivals of 2023. The “I Love RNB” festival, set to take place on Saturday, May 27th at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, will feature Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous as headliners.

Some of the biggest stars of the early 2000’s will also be performing during the festival, including Mya, Chingy, Pleasure P, Nivea, Ruff Endz, Marques Houston, 702, Lil Flip and more. Needless to say, friends are excited about the nostalgic event.

The festival news comes on the heels of Ashanti announcing her new single, “Falling For You,” dropping Friday, October 28.

Back in July, the Grammy Award winner dished on her upcoming single and how she manages to keep her music fresh despite the game’s ever changing trends. “I think the cool part is keeping young people around me that are in the know. My sister’s younger than me, she has a crew of friends. I have cousins, I have lots of different family members from all walks of life. I work with a team of people and it’s really about making sure you are up to date and current with what’s going on.”

As for Ja Rule, he’s currently booked and busy performing sold out shows, like his recent gig at the Resorts World Bimini in the Bahamas. Presale tickets for the “I Love R&B” festival start on Thursday, October 27th at 9am EST. Go to www.ilovernb.com for more information.

Will you be attending?