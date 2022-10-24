Kanye West says that Quentin Tarantino stole the story of Django Unchained from an idea the Donda rapper had for the music video to his song, “Gold Digger.” Ye explained his claim during an interview with Piers Morgan.

“Tarantino can write a movie about slavery where – actually him and Jamie, they got the idea from me because the idea for ‘Django,’ I pitched to Jamie Foxx and Quentin Tarantino as the video for ‘Gold Digger,’” West said. “And then Tarantino turned it into a film.”

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Fast Company)

West’s “Gold Digger” features a vocal appearance from the star of Django Unchained, Jamie Foxx.

Django Unchained was released in 2012, while “Gold Digger” dropped back in 2005. The film follows the story of a freed slave, played by Foxx, who teams up with a bounty hunter to free his wife from slavery.

Regardless of whether West believes the idea for Django Unchained was stolen from him, he doesn’t hold a judge against Foxx, who he recently labeled one of the “greatest geniuses” in the entertainment industry.

“My pick is Jamie Foxx,” he wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post when asked who should play him in a biopic. “One of the greatest geniuses.”

Check out West’s interview with Piers Morgan below.

[Via]