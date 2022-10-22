Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Junie four years ago at the Junie Bee Nail Salon grand opening in New York City – Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

“Issa cover gurrrrrrr!!” Taylor wrote on her post. “I’m am honored to have been able to storm the cover of [Numéro Netherlands] & spread with the one & only [Junie] who was not originally apart of the shoot but ram sacked MY wardrobe, walked on set & told [them] to “SHOOT.””

“When it was time for me to come to set,” she elaborated, “she still wouldn’t move so I just posed next to her & got in where I fit in…. She looked at me….then she proceeded to EAT ME UP at my own shoot per usual. ICONIC. THE END.”

The wholesome mother-daughter flex comes as Tasha K has recently sparked rumors of beef between Taylor and Megan Thee Stallion, which Meg has since seemingly denied. Given that Teyana isn’t the most outspoken or provocative of artists, it’s almost guaranteed that the Numéro shoot will be her highlight of this week and won’t be bogged down by gossip. She’s probably still excited over icon Janet Jackson, her biggest inspiration, visiting her while on tour earlier this year.

I love the POSITIVE, CONFIDENT energy @TEYANATAYLOR has passed on to her daughter! https://t.co/KgqBUmIePt — TreTre (@fittee418) October 22, 2022

Junie’s got big things ahead, coming from a loving relationship between her mother and Iman Shumpert, who’s no stranger to the camera either. A boss moment to be sure, and we’ll see if the stars align again for Junie to outshine her mom (and make her so proud in the process).