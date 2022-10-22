The D-O-double G is, as expected, living larger than life these days. He’s celebrating his new album I Still Got It, a Gangsta Grillz mixtape with DJ Drama, and also celebrating his 51st birthday. To commemorate, it’s Snoop season wherever you look online: his posts about his Death Row brand of wine, or other people’s posts about a recently resurfaced (and hilarious) appearance from the Long Beach rapper on Wheel of Fortune.

Alongside competitors Amanda Seales and Mark Duplass, and led by Host Pat Sajak, Snoop Dogg was hilariously wrong on a few answers for the game show. For those of you unfamiliar with Wheel of Fortune, Snoop had to guess a word or phrase from just seeing a few of the letters in it. This led to him guessing “baking onions,” for example, when the correct answer was really “baking brownies.” As host Sajak said, Snoop’s friend Martha Stewart is probably not going to be happy about that one.

The viral clips are full of moments like this. “Talented artist”? No, the “Gin and Juice” rapper thought, it’s gotta be “Toilet Atlas.” Okay, next question: some e’s, an s, an n… “Swallowing the not,” Snoop affirmed confidently. You could tell he was having fun, though, as he chuckled at himself when giving the answers and when it was revealed that it was actually “Sweetening the pot.” To be fair, though, Snoop unsurprisingly got a W in his key category: Rhyme Time. “Sun’s out buns out!” he proclaimed.

At 51, Snoop Dogg is having just as much fun in his career as he was when he came up, and he’ll continue to build his multimedia repertoire with his recently casted comedy flick, The Underdoggs, coming soon. We hope he got to celebrate his birthday with a nice, crisp glass of Death Row. You can order Snoop’s wine here and take a look at what social media had to say about the West Coast legend’s hilarious answers (as well as the full highlight reel) below.

