The path to Snoop Dogg’s legacy should be studied by those hoping to reach similar successes. The Long Beach icon burst onto the Rap scene in the 1990s and it didn’t take long for Snoop to dominate airwaves, charts, and playlists. He has endured ups and downs in his personal and professional life—from his collaborations with Dr. Dre to his partnership with Suge Knight to becoming a No Limit soldier to being best friends with Martha Stewart.

These days, Snoop is riding high, no pun intended, with a portfolio so diversified, he’s gone from gangster rapper to beloved pop culture figure. To help celebrate his 51st birthday, we’re rewinding to 1993 when Snoop Dogg released his debut studio album, Doggystyle. It seemed only fitting to take things back to his mainstream beginnings with his debut solo single, “Who Am I (What’s My Name).”

This is a classic track that not only had fans across the world singing his name, but it helped solidify that his addition to the Rap game would be a ride unlike any other.

Take a walk down memory lane by revisiting “Who Am I (What’s My Name)” below. Happy Birthday, Uncle Snoop!

Quotable Lyrics

From the depths of the sea, back to the block

Snoop Doggy Dogg, funky as the, the, The D.O.C

Went solo on that ass, but it’s still the same

Long Beach is the spot where I served my ‘caine

Follow me, follow me, follow me, follow me, but don’t lose your grip

Nine-trizzay’s the yizzear for me to f*ck up sh*t