Bow Wow isn’t all jokes and social media antics. The 35-year old rapper-actor was once one of the biggest young artists in the game. Even today, the Ohio native is selling out arena tours, performing some of his greatest hits. Bow, real name Shad Moss, is currently on his second arena tour within the past year.

Bursting on to the scene at the meek age of six-years old caused Bow to be brought up by many legends in the game, including Snoop Dogg, who was the first to discover the young rapper. While promoting his new gig as host of BET’s “After Happily Ever After,” the “Take You Home” rapper opened up about the Dogg Father’s influence on his adult life.

Bow Wow, Snoop Dogg

“I remember having a conversation with Snoop,” he told Rolling Out. “He was just like, “Yo, bro, you a legend. I birthed you into this s—. Understand who you are, you can’t be a clown out here. You’ve got to make sure you walk like a legend, talk like one and present yourself as that, and it’ll come.” Snoop’s words resonated deeply with the young legend.

He continued, “I stood with that for the past four-five years and been on this clean streak of just wins with two arena tours, Verzuz, reminding everybody how bad of a m——— I really am.” Snoop Dogg has certainly practiced what he preached. Earlier this week, he revealed the cover art for his upcoming joint mixtape with DJ Drama entitled, “I Still Got It.”

As for Bow Wow, his new show “After Happily Ever After” premieres October 19 on BET at 10 p.m. EDT. Share your thoughts below.