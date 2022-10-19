Wendy Williams has gone through lots of changes in the past few years — both personally and professionally. Back in August, the former talk show host entered a wellness facility for help with overall health issues. However, things seem to be going well for Williams, who was released from the rehab facility on Tuesday and is currently “home and healing.”

Her publicist Shawn Zanotti told shared in a statement. “Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects.” The 58-year old star released a message of her own to her devoted viewers and listeners. “Thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers,” Wendy said in a statement. “I am back and better than ever.”

Wendy Williams

Williams return home comes just one month after it was announced that she’d be taking some time off before embarking on the next level of her career. At the time, Zanotti confirmed the radio legend’s stay in rehab, sharing in a statement, ”She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience podcast. Ms. Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Wendy’s groundbreaking daytime show, The Wendy Williams Show, was cancelled in June 2022 after 14 years on the airs. The famous gossip guru also mourned the loss of her mother, Shirley in 2020 and shortly after divorcing her husband, Kevin Hunter, in 2019. Since then, Williams has spent time in a sober living facility and a health and wellness center as she’s taking steps to get her health on track.

