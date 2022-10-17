LeBron James has plenty of NBA records at this point in his career. On that he is still in the midst of chasing, however, is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s NBA all-time scoring record. LeBron is extremely close to breaking Kareem’s record as he only needs 1,326 more points. This could take LeBron about 50 to 60 games to beat, which means he will likely break the record this season.

LeBron has already accomplished so much in his career, but there is no doubt that this is a record that he would love to take. While speaking to LA Times reporter Dan Woike, LeBron noted that this is a record that means a lot to him. He finds it crazy that he is even in a position to break it, and he believes some people don’t truly understand the magnitude of this feat.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

“It’s a huge thing, I believe,” James said. “I think it’s one of the most sought-after records in sports. And me personally, I’ve never even like set a goal of doing it. It makes zero sense to me. But it’s something that’s bigger, and bigger than people think.”

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

This will only cement LeBron’s legacy as one of the best to ever do it. Hopefully, NBA fans give him his respect once he etches his name into the history books.

