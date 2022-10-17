Russell Westbrook has had some difficulties ever since joining the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has not been good since he got there, and even in the preseason under a new head coach, he has continued to struggle. Darvin Ham has had to tinker with the roster, and now, Russ will be coming off the bench for the foreseeable future.

In a new report from Jovan Buha of The Athletic, Ham spoke at length about Russ and how he has been handling his new role. Most fans would assume that Russ is actually quite mad about all of this, although that isn’t actually the case. Ham revealed that Russ is taking this all in stride and that he is prepared to do whatever he needs in order for the Lakers to have success.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Per Ham:

“It’s something we’ve touched on, you know, during the summer here and there. And you know, [Westbrook] has been a pro, man, Russ is one of the most beautiful human beings I’ve ever come across in this business, on and off the floor. He totally understood, totally looked me in my eye and told me, said, ‘Yeah, coach, whatever you need me to do.'”

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Regardless of the new role, Russ’ fit with the Lakers is dubious, to put it lightly. Only time will tell whether or not he can turn it around and turn this team into a contender.

