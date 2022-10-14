Paul George and Russell Westbrook have an interesting history with one another. Of course, the two were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for a couple of seasons. In the end, George ended up requesting a trade from the team as he wanted to team up with Kawhi Leonard in Los Angeles.

Since that time, Russ has bounced around the NBA, and it has been difficult for him to find a steady home. Right now, he is playing for the Lakers, and there have been rumblings that he doesn’t want to be there. With all sorts of rumors going around, George decided to stand up for his former teammate.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

In the tweet below, George simply wrote “Keep ya sanity Brodie!! You one of the best and it ain’t stamped enough!!” This was an especially ironic quote coming from George as he was the one who decided to leave Russ for a better situation. In fact, some might say that George’s actions go to prove that Russ is a difficult guy to play with.

Keep ya sanity Brodie!! You one of the best and it ain’t stamped enough!! ✊🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 13, 2022

Regardless of how this all looks, it is clear that Russ has some supporters left around the league. For now, however, he needs to figure it out in L.A., otherwise, he could be in Indiana by November.