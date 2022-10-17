Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez posed together for a photo at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, putting to rest rumors of a feud between the two.

Many fans had speculated that there was animosity between the two, due to Hailey’s marriage to Justin Bieber. Gomez had been dating the pop star shortly before his relationship with Hailey.

(Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for McDonald’s)

The meet-up was photographed by Tyrell Hampton, who shared the picture on Instagram.

“Plot twist” they captioned the post.

Hailey had addressed the rumors, earlier this month, while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“It’s all respect. It’s all love. … Neither of us owe anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot, and I think there are no expectations [between us]. I respect her,” the model said on the show.

She continued: “Everybody on our side knows what happened, and we’re good, and we can walk away from it with clarity and respect.”

Hailey also confirmed that she and Gomez had spoken to each other since the marriage and there was no bad blood.

Justin got engaged to Hailey in July 2018, just months after his final breakup with Gomez.

Check out the picture of Hailey and Gomez below.

