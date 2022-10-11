LaMelo Ball is heading into his third season in the NBA, and fans are ready for him to take a leap. He is one of the reasons why the Hornets are one of the most fun teams to watch in the NBA. Unfortunately, the Hornets haven’t given Melo all of the pieces necessary to succeed. That said, the team is looking to compete this year, and they’ll need Melo to be on point.

Unfortunately, Melo suffered an ankle injury against the Washington Wizards last night during preseason play. The injury immediately had Hornets fans panicking, especially since they need Melo to be good this year.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Today, an update was given on Melo, and for the most part, it isn’t good. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Melo has a Grade 2 left ankle sprain which means he will have to miss a bit of time at the start of the regular season. This is certainly not ideal for the Hornets, however, it could have been a lot worse.

Charlotte Hornets All-Star LaMelo Ball has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left ankle sprain and is expected to miss time to start the regular season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2022

Hornets and Ball are certainly relieved his scary ankle sprain on Monday night isn't more severe. His return will be based on rehab and treatment over the coming days — and week(s). https://t.co/U2eoKAG9FI — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 11, 2022

Moving forward, Melo will reportedly get some treatment on the ankle, and the Hornets will go from there.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the NBA.