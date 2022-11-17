LaMelo Ball is easily one of the most exciting young point guards in the NBA right now. His passing is incredible and he is starting to shoot the ball better too. Unfortunately, he has proven to be injury prone, and it could cost his Hornets their season.

For instance, Ball missed the first few games of the season as he was dealing with an ankle injury sustained in the preseason. The Hornets were terrible in his absence, which was to be expected. Now, however, LaMelo might miss even more time.

LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets looks on against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at United Center on November 02, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

LaMelo Ball Injured Again

Last night, LaMelo Ball was back in the lineup for his Hornets, and he ended up sustaining another injury. As it turns out, he rolled the exact same ankle that was giving him problems at the start of the year. To make matters worse, the injury seems to be the result of a freak accident.

As you can see in the video below, courtesy of Bally Sports, Melo went down after stepping on a fan’s foot. The fan was sitting courtside, and LaMelo just wanted to go for the ball. It was a complete accident, and Ball was immediately grimacing in pain. He then went to the bench and was helped to the locker room.

LaMelo Ball just rolled his left ankle stepping on the foot of a fan sitting courtside. pic.twitter.com/QdeXDrZNdw — Bally Sports: Hornets (@HornetsOnBally) November 17, 2022

Overall, this could be a worst-case scenario for the Hornets. If Melo is forced to miss a lot of time, then the Hornets are looking at a lottery-type season. Fortunately, this could very well win them the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

This is still a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the NBA world. Also, let us know what you think this means for the Hornets, in the comments below.

[Via]