LaMelo Ball is one of the best young players in the NBA right now. He is a point guard with a ton of upside, and he is the biggest reason behind the Charlotte Hornets’ recent push. With that being said, Ball also has his very own signature shoe, with PUMA. He has been looking to drop his second model, and it appears to finally be here.

As you can see in the official images below, we have the PUMA MB.02. This shoe features some unique wing graphics on the upper, while LaMelo’s logo appears on the tongue and the back heel. The first colorway is called “Supernova” and it features numerous shades of orange with some blue sprinkled in. Overall, it is a very nice look that fans will definitely enjoy.

If this brand-new signature shoe interests you, you will be able to cop the “Supernova” color scheme as of Friday, October 21st for a price of $130 USD over at Puma.com. Let us know what you think of this signature model, in the comments section down below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Puma

Image via Puma