LeBron James is easily one of the biggest athletes in the entire world. He is someone who has amassed immense fame, so it should come as no surprise that people would do anything to get a glimpse of him. Whether it be at a basketball game or out in public, LeBron is someone that people want to get close to.

LeBron learned this the old-fashioned way at his wedding just a few years ago. As he explained on The Shop, he had two people crash his wedding in the most hilarious way possible. Two random people that no one knew were able to get into the wedding party, and they even interacted with the celebrity guests. Eventually, they got found out and made sure they left with a plate of food.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Per LeBron:

“This how they got sniffed out. I had a celebrity friend walk by, and they called them they real name that none of us call him….say if it was you, and you walk by and they be like ‘What’s up Paul?’…and so you come to me, you like ‘Hey Bron hey – aye you know these n*ggas?’, I’m like ‘no why what’s wrong’, he like ‘these n*ggas just called me paul….everybody in my family know im PR ain’t nobody go call me Paul.’ So my security go over to ’em and say ‘Hey, hey – who y’all with?’ They like ‘Oh we with him’. And when they said him, him turned around at the same time and was ‘Hell no! Them motherf**kers ain’t with me’….And they got put out swear to God. Them motherf**kers walked out with a plate and everything…”

It’s a pretty hilarious story that just goes to show how famous LeBron truly is. We’re sure those two wedding crashers are out there somewhere, feeling extremely proud of themselves.