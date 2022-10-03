Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns were not very good last night as they shockingly lost to a middle-of-the-road NBL team from Australia. The Adelaide 36ers came through with a massive upset of the Suns and while it was simply a preseason matchup, it was expected that the Suns would win by a whopping 30 points.

Obviously, that did not happen, and it was yet another indication of how the Suns’ chemistry has been on the decline since the 2022 playoffs. A loss to the Dallas Mavericks had NBA fans going in on the Suns, and with a new season on the horizon, the hate is still in everyone’s heart.

The @Adelaide36ers take down the Suns in Phoenix, 134-124 😮 #NBAPreseason



Craig Randall II: 35 PTS, 9 3PM



Robert Franks: 32 PTS, 6 3PM pic.twitter.com/lsjV7m6MLm — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 3, 2022

Booker seems to be feeling the hate right now, and it has him operating with a chip on his shoulder. For instance, Booker took to Instagram with a screengrab of LeBron James’ infamous 2011 Finals interview in which he was critical of those who prayed for his downfall. Booker captioned the story with “Mood.”

“At the end of the day, all the people that’s rooting for me to fail, they have to wake up tomorrow and have the same life that they had before they woke up today,” James said in that infamous interview.

Image via Dbook

Needless to say, Booker is feeling slighted right now. Whether or not this will result in better play, still remains to be seen.