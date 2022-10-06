LeBron James has been enjoying himself as of late as he takes part in his 20th preseason in the NBA. His 20th year is going to be a special one as he will likely surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in the history of the league. This is a record that will be incredibly difficult to beat, and LeBron’s legacy will only increase thanks to this feat.

On Wednesday, LeBron found himself in Las Vegas as he was looking to defeat the Phoenix Suns in preseason action. The Lakers ultimately lost the game by just four points, although for the most part, it was a solid game for the Lakers to build off of.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LeBron was feeling extra generous throughout the game, and some of his generosity was even caught on camera. In the video clip down below, LeBron could be seen giving a young fan an autograph in the middle of the game.

The Lakers superstar asked for the kid’s name and once he got it, he made sure to sign a shirt right away. The kid had a huge smile on his face, and there is no denying that this small action ended up making the kid’s whole year.

Hopefully, LeBron’s joy for the game continues throughout the season. He is clearly having a great time, and it’s been awesome to see his love for the game, 20 years in.