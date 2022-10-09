Rick Ross has been very vocal about taking his diet seriously. When he had a seizure in 2011, his doctors told him that losing weight would save his life. Since then, he has been on a mission to keep himself in shape.

Recently, it was reported by Men’s Health that the artists lost a total of 75 pounds. “I’m happy, I’m still losing weight, and now I’m starting to build hard muscle in places,” he told the publication.

The 46-year-old also mentioned how he kept a stern diet. He still ate at fast food places, but not as often. Additionally, he worked with a professional chef to develop healthier food options.

While he was willing to switch things up for his well-being, one product he is not open to trying is almond milk. During a GQ interview, Ross sat down with well-known producer DJ Khaled. Together, the two entertainers debated what snacks were the best of all time.

When it came time for opening statements, DJ Khaled chose Cinnamon Toast Crunch. “The key is with almond milk. That’s the problem, a lot of people just be putting milk in it like the sh*t is cool,” he argued.

Shortly after, Ross chimed in, opposing his stance. “I’m still not up on the almond milk. Rozay still frightened,” he said. The “Hustlin” rapper then admitted that he just began drinking 2% milk a couple of years ago.

The reason he refuses to drink it is that he doesn’t know where it comes from. “Is it from the almond of the walnut? [Are they] squeezing it out of the peanut,” he asked.

Watch the entire video below.