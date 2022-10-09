A few days ago, Ray J sparked concern after he shared his suicidal thoughts on Instagram. The actor recorded himself dangling off a ledge with the caption, “If it wasn’t 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.”

Ray J, born William Ray Norwood Jr., uploaded multiple posts throughout the night that hinted at his state of mind. He shared, “Trying to figure it out– maybe this life was [an] illusion… maybe the next life was my real reality.”

In another post, he took a video of the moon and wrote, “IF I DIE TONIGHT.” Additionally, he posed the question, “SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it [right] now!!!???”

Upon seeing these posts, the internet was in a state of shock. Hundreds of people wished him well and urged him not to harm himself.

His sister, Brandy, with whom he shares a very close relationship, shared an old image of them and wrote, “Need you bro.”

While the internet was sharing sympathy, one person, in particular, had opposite feelings. Wack 100, music manager, is known for his snide remarks, but social media users felt he went too far when addressing Ray J.

Wack told the Love & Hip Hop reality star to “JUMP GET IT OVER WITH! WE DON’T PLAY LIKE THIS ON PIRU.”

In other news regarding Wack, he recently had a run-in with rapper 21 Savage. After he accused him of being a snitch, 21 decided to confront him directly.

