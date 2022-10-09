Nicki Minaj will be the subject of a course at UC Berkeley, next spring, titled “Nicki Minaj: The Black Barbie Femmecee & Hip Hop Feminisms.” In response to learning about the course, Minaj wrote on Twitter that she’d “love to stop by.”

The professor teaching the course responded to Minaj’s tweet giving an idea of what attendees can expect: “This class is interested in thinking critically about u and ur productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms. So having yo personal insights would be AMAZING!”

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Billboard)

They also wrote that the class “would be hella happy & honored for u to stop by!”

The announcement of the course comes after Minaj became the first female hip hop artist to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as a solo artist since Lauryn Hill did so in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Her newest effort, “Super Freaky Girl,” was able to reach the mark. The song was released back in August as the lead single from Minaj’s forthcoming fifth studio album.

Minaj isn’t the only artist to have a course offered about them, as San Diego State University recently announced a graduate class on Bad Bunny.

Check out Minaj’s recent tweet below.

I’d love to stop by — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 6, 2022

this class is interested in thinking critically about u and ur productions w/in the context of broader historical-social structures & hip hop feminisms. so having yo personal insights would be AMAZING! i’m finalizing things this fall & would love to talk more details w/ u via DM? — peace and love el henson, PhD (she/they) (@dr_peaceandlove) October 7, 2022

