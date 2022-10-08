Jennifer Lawrence says that she’s finished making blockbuster franchise films, despite the success of The Hunger Games. Speaking with Francine Stock for the London Film Festival’s Screen Talk series, Lawrence recently explained that she felt she lost control of her career.

“I think I lost a sense of control. Between ‘The Hunger Games’ coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s ‘Silver Lining Playbook’], I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision. When I reflect now, I can’t think of those following years, [because there was] just a loss of control.”

In addition to The Hunger Games, Lawrence also appeared in multiple films in the X-Men franchise as Mystique.

“I loved superhero movies,” Lawrence added. “Franchise is art and they’re so fun; I could never do one now because I’m too old and brittle. I love them too. This generation understandably likes a world to escape to, and I can relate to that.”

Lawrence stars in the upcoming AppleTV+ series, Causeway, as a veteran who struggles with adjusting to life back home after serving a tour in Afghanistan.

“It feels personal for me the first time in a long time,” she said of the film.

In addition to Lawrence, Causeway stars Brian Tyree Henry, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and more. The film was directed by Lila Neugebauer with a screenplay from Elizabeth Sanders, Luke Goebel, and Ottessa Moshfegh.

Check out a trailer for Causeway below.

