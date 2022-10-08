On Thursday, October 6, President Joe Biden announced a plan to pardon all federal marijuana offenses, a promise he had made on the campaign trail back in 2020. Many celebrated the move as a long time coming. “No one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said.

One of the people happy about the step towards decriminalization is Jim Jones. In a recent interview with TMZ, the Harlem rapper said that Biden had made the right decision. “I think it’s dope that he’s decriminalizing it across all the boards and trying to actually get them to take it off the level of heroin and fentanyl,” Jones said.

“It’s dope because there are still thousands and thousands of people locked up right now for weed offenses, which is crazy,” Jones continued. He went on to cite his home state of New York, where smoking weed isn’t seen as much different than smoking a cigarette. “Finally Biden has done something that’s correct,” Jones said.

It makes sense that Jones is following the path to decriminalization closely. He’s the CEO of his own cannabis company, Saucey Farms & Extracts, which he co-founded with celebrity jeweler Alex Todd in 2018.

Jones was quick to add caveats to the big step forward announced by Biden. He noted that the government will likely still make it hard for small weed businesses to get off the ground by perhaps buying up much of the marijuana farms. As a result, Jones urged people to get their permits in order as soon as possible before the government starts running the game.

In the end, Jones had a simple piece of advice: “You gotta think outside the box sometimes.”

