marijuana reform
- PoliticsXzibit Praises Joe Biden's Weed Plans As "A Step In The Right Direction"Xzibit says that more needs to be done following Joe Biden's decision to pardon federal marijuana offenses for simple possession.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJim Jones Celebrates Joe Biden's Pot Pardons: "Finally Done Something Correct"Jim Jones is happy but still skeptical of what's ahead for weed legalization.By Rex Provost
- PoliticsJoe Biden Reveals Plan To Pardon Federal Marijuana Offenses For PossessionJoe Biden has announced his plan to pardon federal marijuana offenses for simple possession.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMeek Mill, Quavo, 2 Chainz, & More Are Pushing For Marijuana ReformOther rappers in support of the push for reform include Drake, Dave East, T.I., and Killer Mike, just to name a few.By Hayley Hynes
- PoliticsJustice Clarence Thomas Admits Federal Weed Laws "May No Longer Be Necessary"He questioned the federal marijuana ban in a passionate statement. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureJay-Z Salutes New York For Finally Legalizing MarijuanaNew York steps into the future. By Karlton Jahmal
- PoliticsNew Mexico Looks To Possibly Legalize Marijuana After Bill Passes HouseAfter previously decriminalizing the plant in 2019, the state just took another huge step in the direction of legalization. By Madusa S.