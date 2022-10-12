Xzibit says that President Joe Biden’s recently announced plans to pardon federal marijuana offenses for simple possession are a “positive” but that more needs to be done. As most federal convictions for marijuana are not for just possession, the move would only cover about 6,000 inmates.

“You know this is something that’s crazy because we see the industry that’s being built now where people are building billion-dollar businesses, and there’s still people sitting in jail for doing the exact same thing,” Xzibit explained. “I think that this was a great announcement, shout out the DOJ to say they’re going to be expeditiously releasing these people and really showing some support for the president’s announcement. So actions being put behind the words means a lot.”

(Photo by Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for WE)

He continued: “Even though this is a step in the right direction, it’s still not the majority or the mass exodus that needs to happen, the mass clemency for the people that need to be released from federal and state prison.”

In addition to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions, he also advised the Department of Health and Human Services and Attorney General Merrick Garland to “expeditiously” review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law. The drug is currently classified on the same level as heroin and considered more serious than fentanyl.

Elsewhere in the interview, Xzibit also confirmed that his next album, King Maker, will be his last.

Check out Xzibit’s discussion with TMZ below.

[Via]