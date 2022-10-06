When it comes to the world of sports, Stephen A. Smith has always been an outspoken man. In his personal life, however, Smith is extremely personal. You will never know who he is dating, and it is even likelier that you won’t even know if he is dating someone, period. Smith only revealed that he has a daughter a couple of years ago, which just goes to show that Smith keeps his family life on the DL.

With that being said, Smith was forced into a bit of a corner recently as he appeared on the BS Podcast with Jake Paul. Smith has interviewed Paul in the past and he decided to give the YouTuber-turned-boxer some fantastic content. When asked by Paul’s female co-host about whether or not he has eaten ass, Smith simply said “Never! I don’t have to.” However, when asked if he’s ever been on the receiving end of that sexual act, he simply said “That’s private.”

Stephen A Smith wild bruh 😭😭😭😭



Julia:”Does Stephen a Smith eat ass?”



Stephen a Smith:”Never! I don’t have to”



Julia:”Has Stephen a smith gotten his ass eaten before?”



Stephen a Smith:”That’s private” pic.twitter.com/wlM6okbezG — Shannonnn sharpes burner (@shannonsharpeee) October 6, 2022

This led to a chorus of laughs from Paul and his co-hosts who took this as a resounding “YES.” Smith could not hold in his laughter over the whole thing and it came across as an admission, at least in the minds of those who are chronically online.

As soon as this clip made its way to social media, it blew up and led to a whole firestorm of reactions. In the tweets down below, you can see just how surprised some people were, while others found this to be among the most humorous things Smith has ever said.

What did you say Stephen A?????? https://t.co/8Xwbm2AfCr — Trey Tiffany † (@Trey_tiff) October 6, 2022

This is insane https://t.co/8kKP9PyjON — Regis Chillbin (@ChillinRegis) October 6, 2022

Bruh I can't breathe!! 😂😂😂😂 I knew this nigga Stephen A Smith was a freaky mf when he said https://t.co/7E3uAXrqFY pic.twitter.com/D7wrf2fJ8G — phillynigga4Life (@phillydrew72OO) October 6, 2022

Stephen A when his wife reaches the gooch pic.twitter.com/WDBnOJoSBt https://t.co/0ZFWACjDyc — 🐐 (@bxg_jay) October 6, 2022

ESPN gives Smith a whole of leeway, so he probably won’t have to worry about a call from HR. Regardless, this is a clip that will haunt Stephen A. for years.