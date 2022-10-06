Just about a month ago, Le’Veon Bell went up against Adrian Peterson in a boxing match. Bell ended up winning this fight via knockout, which was expected given the fact that he is much younger than Peterson.

With that being said, Bell has expressed interest in a fully-fledged boxing career, especially since his NFL days are all but over. Bell wants to go up against Jake Paul, but it is clear that Paul is much more occupied with established fighters like Anderson Silva. Having said that, Bell will have a role in Paul’s upcoming fight against Silva, which takes place on October 29th.

John McCoy/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bell will get to fight former UFC fighter Uriah Hall. This will be part of the Paul vs. Anderson Card, which is being broadcast on SHOWTIME PPV. It is a huge look for Bell, especially since this will be his first professional fight.

The match against Peterson was simply an exhibition, but now, he will be fighting for a professional record. Considering this is Bell’s first opponent with fighting experience, it could prove to be an incredibly rough time for him.

Le’Veon Bell is set to make his pro boxing debut against MMA star and former UFC fighter Uriah Hall as part of Most Valuable Promotions’ Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event on SHOWTIME PPV on Sat., Oct. 29 in Phoenix. Bell is coming off an exhibition knockout vs. Adrian Peterson. pic.twitter.com/c6TPD7tH5K — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2022

Let us know who you think will win the fight, in the comments down below.