Back in the day, the Washington Wizards used to be a wild team. When Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas were on the squad, there was no doubt in the world that the Wizards were talented, although they were never really able to put it all together in the playoffs.

Not to mention, the team had all sorts of controversies, including the time Arenas was caught with a gun in his locker room following a gambling dispute with one of his teammates. It was the Wild West in that locker room, and Young certainly has some interesting stories.

John McCoy/Getty Images

While speaking to VladTV, Young recalled the time when Arenas actually shot with a BB Gun. As Young explains, it all started when Arenas invited him over to his house. While there, Arenas surprised Young by shooting him with a paintball gun.

In retaliation, Young showed up to Wizards practice with a BB Gun. This eventually led to a team meeting about how the players can’t bring guns into the locker room. Ironically enough, during this meeting, Arenas snuck out so he could grab Young’s BB Gun from his locker. He then walked into the meeting and shot Young in front of everyone.

It was a truly hilarious story that had Young laughing while retelling it. It is one of those stories that almost doesn’t seem real but given the history of those Wizards teams, it’s easy to see Arenas doing a stunt like this.