Nas-X" class="text-word" target="_blank" >Lil Nas X paused a recent concert in Atlanta at the Coca-Cola Roxy and explained to fans on the mic from backstage that he was “taking a mean shit.” The Grammy Award-winning rapper is currently performing across the country on the Long Live Montero Tour.

“I’m backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I’m taking a mean shit, so please forgive me,” he told the crowd, earlier this week. “But I’m gon’ be, like, a minute or two and I’ll be right back.”

(Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)

“Lmao people really thought I was joking,” he wrote on Twitter in response to the clip. “I was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet.”

In other Long Live Montero Tour news, Nas recently pushed back his concerts in Nashville and Orlando.

“I love you all so much!” he told his fans on Twitter while sharing the news. “Please don’t hate me.”

The tour is scheduled to run through November with stops in Amsterdam, Berlin, London, Paris, and more. The run of shows comes shortly after Nas released his latest sing, “Star Walkin’.”

Check out Nas’ recent tweet about the incident below.

lmao people really thought i was joking, i was literally back there dropping demons into that toilet https://t.co/dohGT0RAfS — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 30, 2022

[Via]