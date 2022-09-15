Lil Nas X has amassed so many titles in his impactful career: cowboy, industry baby, devil worshipper, and BET's sworn enemy. He's adding the title of "gamer" to that list of accolades, as he's been announced as the new President of League of Legends, the popular strategy game with millions of online players.





Riot Games, League of Legends's parent company, has provided some more details on the extent of Lil Nas X's partnership. The "Montero" rapper will help promote the game's annual championship series, "Worlds," by "creating explosive musical moments, an ingenious League champion skin, and a spectacular live Worlds performance." So none of the paperwork and business management that a President would suggest, but it's sure to draw attention from the non-gaming crowd.

The promo rollout includes a new song by Lil Nas X titled "Star Walkin," set to release on September 23rd in tandem with the "Worlds" championship. The 23-year-old superstar will also design an in-game skin and perform at the competition's opening ceremony on November 5th. Lil Nas X spoke about his new endeavor in a press statement.



Sean Zanni/Getty Images

“I felt like it was time for me to try something new. I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming. I will be the greatest President, of League of Legends, of all time. Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! 'Star Walkin’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on. Swag fr!”

Even the executives are saluting the new President, whatever that position entails. Naz Aletha, the Global Head of League Esports for Riot, called Lil Nas X "the most electrifying name in music... When he showed up at our headquarters and told us that he wanted to be President of League and join us throughout Worlds, we of course said ‘yes’. We’ve all been blown away by his vision, passion, and undeniable style, and we can’t wait to see what he brings to the Worlds stage in San Francisco this November.”

Maybe the Georgia native isn't a great League player, but one thing's for sure: where he goes, banger tracks tend to follow. He just recently celebrated "Old Town Road" hitting 1 billion views on YouTube, and he nabbed a few MTV Video Music Awards back in August. No matter what he does, he'll likely continue to redefine himself with each new track.

