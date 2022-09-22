Lil Nas X Teams Up With "League Of Legends" On New Song "STAR WALKIN'"

Ever since 2019's viral hit "Old Town Road," Lil Nas X has become a bonafide superstar. He is massive in the pop world, and he continues to increase his stardom. His last album was filled with bangers and softer tracks, and now, he is back with a new single called "STAR WALKIN'" which just so happens to be the anthem for the next League Of Legends World Championship.

As you can imagine from a song of this nature, the track is filled with soaring hooks and braggadocios yet inspiring verses. As for the production, it appears as though Nas X has gone for some drill motifs. The hook has your typical fast-paced pop production, but when the verses come in, we get those heavy 808s mixed with horns and other synth sounds. It's a valiant effort that will prove to be a solid theme song for the biggest LoL event of the year.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't ever say it's over if I'm breathin'

Racin' to the moonlight and I'm speedin'

I'm headed to the stars, ready to go far

I'm star walkin'