YG & H.E.R. “Go Dumb” On Their Latest Collab Track
YG’s “I GOT ISSUES” album has officially arrived.
YG and H.E.R. made magic back in 2019 with their “Slide” collab track, and as we welcome the former’s highly anticipated I GOT ISSUES album, a new joint song from the duo has quickly emerged as a fan favourite on the tracklist.
Titled “Go Dumb,” the nearly four-and-a-half minute long bop finds the two artists trading sensual verses. “Your body is banging, you look better naked / That p*ssy smell like water, you don’t spray it with fragrance,” the West Coast rapper rhymes to the woman he’s got his eye on.
For her part, the R&B superstar sings, “You see the wrist and the ‘Rari and you know / Don’t need no rich n*gga, got it on my own / You talkin’ money, it ain’t no discussion / All these n*ggas ain’t really ’bout nothing.”
Stream “Go Dumb” on Spotify below, and check out YG’s full I GOT ISSUES album here.
Quotable Lyrics:
Your body is banging, you look better naked
That p*ssy smell like water, you don’t spray it with fragrance
Cornrows with the bamboos, that bе my favourite
Bad bitch on the d*ck, I gotta tell hеr behave it