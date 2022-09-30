YG and H.E.R. made magic back in 2019 with their “Slide” collab track, and as we welcome the former’s highly anticipated I GOT ISSUES album, a new joint song from the duo has quickly emerged as a fan favourite on the tracklist.

Titled “Go Dumb,” the nearly four-and-a-half minute long bop finds the two artists trading sensual verses. “Your body is banging, you look better naked / That p*ssy smell like water, you don’t spray it with fragrance,” the West Coast rapper rhymes to the woman he’s got his eye on.

For her part, the R&B superstar sings, “You see the wrist and the ‘Rari and you know / Don’t need no rich n*gga, got it on my own / You talkin’ money, it ain’t no discussion / All these n*ggas ain’t really ’bout nothing.”

Stream “Go Dumb” on Spotify below, and check out YG’s full I GOT ISSUES album here.

