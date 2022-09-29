Lil Poppa is keeping his momentum high. Over the past few years, the Jacksonville, FL native’s transformed into one of the most exciting new voices from the South. It’s what led him to his deal with Yo Gotti’s CMG, and it seems like he’s revving up to deliver a new project soon.

This week, the rapper came through with his latest single, “Money Call.” The record highlights his melodic approach to delivering his bars as he describes an array of emotions from the paranoia of the streets and the excitement of new money.

Poppa’s last project, Under Investigation 3 earlier this year was his debut project on CMG. At this rate, it seems like he could have another body of work coming soon.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a I was just with that bitch

Sorry, homie, she can’t talk right now, I got her eating dick

I’mma send her back soon as she done, she don’t get no sleep and shit

I’m paranoid, I think they got the drop, you know I sleep with blicks