Anthony Joshua is currently on a two-fight losing streak as he lost to Oleksandr Usyk in two-consecutive title fights. As a result, Usyk has the vast majority of the belts, while Tyson Fury still has one. Fury’s belt is arguably the most important, and he has been trying to unify his titles for years.

In the midst of this unification effort, Fury has also been intrigued by a British showdown between him and Joshua. Fans have wanted this matchup for years, and Fury has been trying to make it happen. In fact, Fury recently told Joshua that he had until Monday (today), to make it all happen.

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Interestingly enough, Joshua did respond to Fury, noting that he wants to get a fight done. In the YouTube clip below, AJ can even be seen delivering a freestyle where he explains how lawyers are involved and that the money has to be right before he can truly commit to the match.

It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team,” Joshua said. “That’s why you hire lawyers. You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right. Of course, I’m going to sign a contract. It’s just with some lawyers at the minute.

This is a fight that Fury would be favored to win, and there is a belief that Joshua is ducking him because he knows that. Joshua’s history when it comes to taking on difficult fights is not very promising, so there is no telling when a contract will be signed.

