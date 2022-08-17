Hailey Bieber Discusses How Health Issues Have Impacted Marriage With Justin

Hailey Bieber says that her husband, Justin Bieber, is her "best friend" and reflected on both of them dealing with serious health concerns over the last year during a new interview with Harper's Bazaar. Hailey had undergone heart surgery following the discovery of a stroke-like blood clot on her brain back in April, while in June, Justin was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, leaving half of his face paralyzed.

Hailey, whose been married to Justin for three years, says that marriage is about figuring things out together.

“I just think life is changing all the time. […] Day to day, week to week, year to year,” she said. “I think a perfect example of that is over the last six months, both of us have gone through very serious health issues… You have to figure out how to deal with this sh*t as it comes, you know? There’s a reason they say ‘for better or for worse.' Like, that’s for real!”

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

From there, Hailey explained that she feels that equal effort is being put in from both sides of the relationship and even teased about being interested in children in the future.

“He’s still the person that I wanna be rushing back to,” she told the outlet. “I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can’t wait to come back and hang out. And I feel like that’s because of the effort that’s been put in on both sides. At the end of the day, like, he’s my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work. And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that’s going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work.”

Hailey and Justin married in late 2018 when they were 21 and 24 years old respectively.



