Usher says that Justin Bieber is “doing great” while battling Ramsay Hunt syndrome in an update for fans while speaking with Extra on Sunday. Usher says that the two “managed to hang out," during a recent vacation.

“As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand,” Usher told the outlet.

“I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey,” he continued. “I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend.”



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now, it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family," Usher added.

Bieber first revealed his diagnosis in June in a video for his followers on Instagram, apologizing for having to cancel several shows. He explained that he was experiencing paralysis in half of his face at the time.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” the singer told his followers. “I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move, so there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.

Bieber's wife, Hailey, also confirmed that her husband's health was improving during an update on Good Morning America.

While it's unclear when Bieber will be able to return to his tour, people diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome usually recover in a number of weeks to months, according to Mount Sinai.

