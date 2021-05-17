During his latest interview with HNHH, Detroit rapper 42 Dugg hinted at the title of his upcoming studio album Free Dem Boyz. The project has been in the works for months and it finally looks like it's time for the budding superstar to deliver the full-length, revealing to his followers that it arrives at the end of this week.

Dedicated to his friends that are locked up, as well as those that have tragically lost their lives, 42 Dugg seeks to make a grand impact with his next studio album. The 4PF and CMG-signed rapper has been teasing the body of work all month and on Monday, he finally announced the official release date.

"FREE DEM BOYZ OUT THIS FRIDAY 5/21," wrote Dugg on Instagram. "I told y’all I was coming!!!!!!!!!! this Bitch so f*cking hard."

The pre-save has hit all streaming services, revealing that the album will contain nineteen new songs, including the previously released "4 Da Gang" with Roddy Ricch, "Free Me," and "Free Merey." The cover artwork pays tribute to some of Dugg's closest friends, including Woo, Skeet, Nell, Rico, and others.

Stay tuned for more coverage surrounding the album once it's released on Friday. Let us know in the comments if you're excited to hear new music from 42 Dugg.