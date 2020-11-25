mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

42 Dugg Celebrates His Birthday With Surprise New Single "Free Me"

Alex Zidel
November 25, 2020 15:48
42 Dugg drops a surprise new single on his birthday, coming through with "Free Me".


It's 42 Dugg's birthday and he's celebrating in a major way, dropping his latest single, titled "Free Me".

The Detroit-based rapper has been one of the biggest names in rap over the last year, steadily rising under the tutelage of Yo Gotti and Lil Baby. Alongside Baby, he's behind one of the year's biggest songs, the hard-powered "We Paid".

In the last few weeks, Dugg has been trickling out new music, dropping two singles ahead of his upcoming project. "Free Merey" introduced the new chapter for 42 Dugg, who continued his buzz with "Free Woo". Those two songs are dedicated to his incarcerated friends and will be included on the new project. He's also dealt with his fair share of legal issues, getting locked up (and actually learning to rap in solitary confinement!) for six years. With that, "Free Me", the latest record from 42 Dugg, was born.

The track arrives on Dugg's twenty-sixth birthday and it serves as the perfect gift from him to all of us.

Listen to the Antbeatz-produced single below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm from the Eastside, look up the street signs, we made it
When ReecÐµ died, I seen them real n***as was fakin'
And I keep fivÐµ hunnid in small bills for Baby
Never turn my back on my brother, momma, I love you
Half a million on a house, Val took care of me
Real n***as winnin', bitch, so I took care of the streets

42 Dugg Detroit new music
